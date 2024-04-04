Oxen Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $6,180.88 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,596.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.60 or 0.00946978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.82 or 0.00149034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00048239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.66 or 0.00191671 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00051152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.15 or 0.00142134 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,367,120 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

