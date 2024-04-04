Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Owens Corning from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.64.

OC opened at $171.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $171.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.69.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

