Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OVV. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Ovintiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

