Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives $81.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th.

NYSE:ORA opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.97%.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $122,183.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,703.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 593.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

