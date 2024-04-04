Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Price Performance
ONVO stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Organovo has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.25.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Organovo
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
