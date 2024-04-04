Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ONVO stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Organovo has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 20.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Organovo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Organovo by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

