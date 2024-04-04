Orchid 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.96 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $135.54 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.1337709 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $4,791,483.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

