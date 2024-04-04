OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Evercore ISI

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of OSUR stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $6.21. 266,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,116. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.15. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.13 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

