Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

