Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.20.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $1.20 target price for the company.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CATX opened at 1.44 on Monday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12 month low of 0.21 and a 12 month high of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $404.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, insider Markus Puhlmann purchased 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 0.50 per share, with a total value of 140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 687,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Markus Puhlmann bought 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 0.50 per share, for a total transaction of 140,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 687,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately 110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 60,758,439 shares of company stock valued at $57,576,503. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.