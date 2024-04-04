Oppenheimer Boosts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $315.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $264.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $272.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

