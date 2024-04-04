Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.630–0.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Omeros Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OMER stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. Omeros has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $198.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Omeros by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Omeros by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Omeros by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 76,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

