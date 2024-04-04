Omega Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.31) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.01). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omega Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Omega Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. Omega Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $159.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Etfidea LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

