Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.6 %

ORI stock opened at $30.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after buying an additional 49,329 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 460,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 434,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 138,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

