Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.79% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ODD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oddity Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.
View Our Latest Research Report on ODD
Oddity Tech Stock Down 5.8 %
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oddity Tech
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,514,000 after acquiring an additional 264,021 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Cheap Stocks that Insiders Bought in Q1
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to Use an Options Call Butterfly for Rangebound Stocks
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3M Spun Off Its Health Division, Is It Still A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.