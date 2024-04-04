Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Trading Up 5.3%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 89,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,018,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 138.15% and a negative return on equity of 321.12%. The business had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 930,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 381,810 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 96.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,629 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

