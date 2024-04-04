Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.00

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 5461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.75).

Octopus Titan VCT Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £931.70 million, a PE ratio of -321.05 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.09.

Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,105.26%.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

