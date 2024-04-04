Oak Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,699,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.37. The company had a trading volume of 65,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day moving average of $95.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.09 and a 12-month high of $130.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.49%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

