Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $683.24. 25,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $438.59 and a 52-week high of $704.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $629.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

