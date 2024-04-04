Oak Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Edison International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,922,000 after purchasing an additional 244,115 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,826,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Edison International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,842,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,911,000 after purchasing an additional 317,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,830,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,318,000 after acquiring an additional 558,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.78. The company had a trading volume of 59,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,860. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

