Oak Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $8.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $959.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,272. The stock has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $960.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $884.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $968.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

