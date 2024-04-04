NXM (NXM) Market Cap Hits $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007528 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00014500 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00021740 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,865.24 or 1.00037965 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012237 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00132789 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000069 BTC.
NXM Profile
NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling NXM
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.
