Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Acquired by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,477,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $235.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

