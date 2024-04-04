Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Down 6.5%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.45. 398,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,159,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Several research firms recently commented on NUVB. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 38.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 9.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

