NSUR COIN (NSUR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $440.41

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, NSUR COIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NSUR COIN has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and $440.41 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NSUR COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.

[Telegram](https://t.me/NSURco)

[Whitepaper](https://www.nsurcoin.com/WhitePaper)”

NSUR COIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

