NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Down to $3.31

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.19. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 959,226 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a current ratio of 32.57 and a quick ratio of 32.57.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

