Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.3% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.56. The company had a trading volume of 32,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,051. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

