NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

NMI stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $31.75. 189,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,623. NMI has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,158 shares of company stock worth $4,395,582 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 24,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

