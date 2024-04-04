NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 21,101,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 57,545,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.74.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in NIO by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of NIO by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.