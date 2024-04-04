Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $0.89

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.94. Nikola shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 32,117,555 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKLA shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 577.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

