NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Reduced by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 70,070 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Down 1.5 %

NKE stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.00. 7,661,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,421,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.48.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

