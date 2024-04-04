Nicolas Breteau Sells 122,392 Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Stock

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Breteau sold 122,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.80), for a total transaction of £272,934.16 ($342,623.85).
TP ICAP Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of TP ICAP Group stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 227.50 ($2.86). The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.55. TP ICAP Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 140.60 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 230.51 ($2.89). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 196.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 184.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,761.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.
TP ICAP Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,538.46%.
TP ICAP Group Company Profile
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
