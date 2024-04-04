NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Boosted by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,693,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,901,336. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

