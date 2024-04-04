Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.68

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 48950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newpark Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.22 million, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 2.75.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after acquiring an additional 574,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 99,695 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $2,567,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 997.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 65,116 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

