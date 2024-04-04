New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Up 1.5%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.30. 4,395,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 38,542,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,577,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,581,000 after acquiring an additional 336,233 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

