Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $906,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $28,520.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,738,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,771.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Wellness Solutions
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.