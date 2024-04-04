Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $906,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $28,520.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,738,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,771.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

