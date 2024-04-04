Nauticus Robotics (KITT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th.

Nauticus Robotics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Nauticus Robotics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. 137,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,029. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.04. Nauticus Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nauticus Robotics

In other Nauticus Robotics news, CEO John W. Gibson, Jr. sold 352,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $66,970.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nauticus Robotics

About Nauticus Robotics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KITT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 34.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 42,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 425.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 44,266 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

