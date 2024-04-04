Nauticus Robotics (KITT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th.
Shares of Nauticus Robotics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. 137,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,029. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.04. Nauticus Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.
In other Nauticus Robotics news, CEO John W. Gibson, Jr. sold 352,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $66,970.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.
