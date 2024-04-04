Nauticus Robotics (KITT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th.

Nauticus Robotics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KITT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 143,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,029. Nauticus Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Nauticus Robotics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nauticus Robotics

In related news, CEO John W. Gibson, Jr. sold 352,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $66,970.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nauticus Robotics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nauticus Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nauticus Robotics by 34.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 42,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 425.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 44,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nauticus Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.