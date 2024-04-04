Nauticus Robotics (KITT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th.
Nauticus Robotics Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KITT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 143,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,029. Nauticus Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nauticus Robotics
In related news, CEO John W. Gibson, Jr. sold 352,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $66,970.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nauticus Robotics
Nauticus Robotics Company Profile
Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nauticus Robotics
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.