NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 435.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.