Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.72. 363,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,812,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Up 9.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after purchasing an additional 383,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after buying an additional 114,958 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 686,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,975,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 404,362 shares during the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Articles

