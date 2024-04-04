Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Murphy Oil has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Murphy Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Up 3.1 %

MUR stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Murphy Oil

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644 over the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after acquiring an additional 285,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,806,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,789,000 after buying an additional 98,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,722,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after buying an additional 569,458 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.