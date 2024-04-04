Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.79

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.61, with a volume of 446122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Mplx Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,253,000. Addis & Hill Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 152,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

