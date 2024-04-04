Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.43

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $368.41 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00070796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00026606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00016729 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,112,854,591 coins and its circulating supply is 852,444,976 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

