Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Up 2.1 %

MCO stock traded up $8.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $400.51. The company had a trading volume of 267,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.58. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $290.98 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.