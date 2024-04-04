Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading 5.1% Higher

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 78,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 374,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $635.15 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of -0.49.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 897,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 104,821 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.