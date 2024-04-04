MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading Up 5.4%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.92 and last traded at $74.39. Approximately 32,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 171,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ML has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

MoneyLion Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $743.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.71.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoneyLion

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $680,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,006,268.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $680,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,006,268.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $57,739.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,064. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MoneyLion by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Further Reading

