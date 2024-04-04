Mizuho Raises Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target to $65.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.33.

ESTA stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 357.81%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Establishment Labs’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

