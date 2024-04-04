MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $353.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MiX Telematics by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in MiX Telematics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 452,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

