Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTOGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 106.40 ($1.34), with a volume of 145752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.32).

Specifically, insider Phillip Bentley bought 117,994 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £123,893.70 ($155,528.12). In other news, insider Phillip Bentley purchased 117,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £123,893.70 ($155,528.12). Also, insider Derek Mapp purchased 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £9,793.71 ($12,294.39). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 127,297 shares of company stock worth $13,370,241. 9.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mitie Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,511.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.32.

About Mitie Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.