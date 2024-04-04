Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 106.40 ($1.34), with a volume of 145752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.32).

Specifically, insider Phillip Bentley bought 117,994 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £123,893.70 ($155,528.12). In other news, insider Phillip Bentley purchased 117,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £123,893.70 ($155,528.12). Also, insider Derek Mapp purchased 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £9,793.71 ($12,294.39). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 127,297 shares of company stock worth $13,370,241. 9.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mitie Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,511.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.32.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Featured Stories

