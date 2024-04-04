Mina Market Cap Hits $1.19 Billion (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $34.17 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001624 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,143,321,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,115,031 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,143,210,412.8400393 with 1,079,925,524.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.04757783 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $38,936,611.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

