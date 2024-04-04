Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.67

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.67 and last traded at $51.64, with a volume of 2366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Miller Industries

Miller Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $589.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Miller Industries by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.